Missing Woman: Lena Williams of Birchgrove

Police are seeking the assistance of the general public in locating 56 years old Lena Williams of Birchgrove, St Andrew.

Williams was last seen by relatives on Saturday, 16 December 2017 in the vicinity of Lower Capitol (Birchgrove) around 6 pm. She is about 5 feet 7 inches in height, and of dark complexion.

Anyone seeing Williams or has any information about her whereabouts is asked to contact Birchgrove Police Station at 438 5861; Grenville Police Station at 442 7224; CID at 440 3921; Police emergency at 911; police hotline at 444 1958 or the nearest police station.

Office of Commissioner of Police.