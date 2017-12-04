MWAG Media Awards Results 2017

A total 12 awards were presented at last night’s Media Workers Association of Grenada (MWAG) 10th Annual Media Awards sponsored by Digicel, at the Trade Center Annex.

Qualifying entries must have been published or broadcast or have received wide public dissemination in radio, television, print, or online, within the period October 2014 to December 2016.

The winners:

Best Agriculture Story Abigail McIntyre Government Information Service (GIS) Business Story Abigail McIntyre Government Information Service (GIS) Best Parliament Story Gerard Joseph Meaningful Television (MTV) Best Sports Story Tonnia St Louis–Lawrence Meaningful Television (MTV) Best Current Affairs/Feature Programme Annette Moore Government Information Service (GIS) Best Entertainment Story Gennil Reuben Community Channel 6 (CC6) Best Feature Story Keville Frederick Government Information Service (GIS) Best Health Story Keville Frederick Government Information Service (GIS) Best Human Interest Story Eugenia Peters Grenada Broadcasting Network (GBN) Best Political Story Chearvon Benjamin Meaningful Television (MTV) Best Tourism Story Annette Moore Government Information Service (GIS)

Copping the “Anthony Jericho Greenidge award for the young and upcoming Journalist in Grenada” was Delroy Louison.

Also, 2 long-standing service awards were presented to Kimberlain Mills and Trevor Thwaites (posthumously).

Last night’s featured speaker was Mrs Alison Bethel-McKenzie, a veteran journalist from Miami, Florida (USA) with nearly 35 year’s experience in the field.

The awards were held under the theme “Effecting Change: embracing new media in critical times.”