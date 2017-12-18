MWAG Statement on the Passing of Ian Boyne

The Executive and Members of the Media Workers Association of Grenada (MWAG) are sad about the death of veteran Jamaican journalist and Chief Executive Officer of the Jamaica Information Service (JIS) Ian Boyne.

Boyne died this morning at the University Hospital where he was recuperating from illness.

MWAG joins with the Press Association of Jamaica (PAJ) and other media colleagues across the region in extending condolences to his family and friends.

Kern S Jules Mason

President, MWAG