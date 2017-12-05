NDC Leader Says Budget Is Abject Failure

by Donella Hosten

Political Leader of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Senator Nazim Burke, continues to share his utmost disappointment in the National Budget, which was read on Monday, 27 November 2017.

Although the NDC has not yet published an official statement on the budget, Burke stated that he did comment and give opinions on some aspects of it. However, during the upcoming weeks, an official presentation will be made in the Senate, where they will address their concerns.

During the party’s weekly press conference on Monday, 4 December, Burke said, “our general impression, is that the budget is a very pathetic budget. It falls extremely short of the expectations of the nation…”

Initially, Prime Minister Dr the Rt Hon Keith Mitchell assured Grenadians the 2018 Budget will be the ‘Mother of all Budgets.’ However, Burke is of a different opinion. He described the budget as a mother who had a painful miscarriage and ‘delivered a still-born baby in the Parliament of Grenada.’ He believes that the budget was indeed an abject failure.