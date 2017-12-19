Police Confirm Death

The Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF) is investigating the death of a 52-year-old resident of Hillsborough, Carriacou.

Francis Joseph, a suspected mentally ill individual was discovered dead at the Hillsborough Police Station about 1:05 pm [on 18 December 2017.]

An autopsy is pending to determine the actual cause of death.

The Royal Grenada Police Force extends condolences to the family and friends of the deceased. Eternal Rest Grant unto Him.

Office of Commissioner of Police