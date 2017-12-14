Police Recruitment Exams 2017

The Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF) informs the general public that its recruitment examination will be held on Thursday, 21 December 2017 commencing at 9 am at the following venues:

ST ANDREW: St Andrew Anglican Secondary School (SAASS), Telescope

ST GEORGE: Grenada Boys Secondary School (GBSS), Tanteen

ST JOHN: St John’s Anglican Primary School, Gouyave

**Age Requirement: Must be between 19 and 35 years.

Persons who have already sat the exam at the Police Training School in the month of December 2017 will not be allowed to re-sit the exam.

The recruitment exams for Carriacou and Petite Martinique will be given at a later date.

Office of Commissioner of Police