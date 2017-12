Police Recruitment Exams Carriacou and Petite Martinique

The Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF) informs the general public that its recruitment examination for the sister isles of Carriacou and Petite Martinique will be held on Thursday, 28 December 2017.

Venue: College, Hillsborough, Carriacou

Time: 9 am

Age: Between 19 and 35 years.

Height [Minimum]: Women 5-feet, 4 inches; Men 5-feet, 7 inches

Persons are kindly asked to walk with a snack or light refreshments.

Office of Commissioner of Police