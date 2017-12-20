Prime Minister’s 2017 Christmas Message

The following is the text of the Prime Minister’s 2017 Christmas Message to the nation.

Fellow Grenadians, friends, visitors, well wishers, all…

The Christmas story is forever a reaffirmation of God’s great love for all of us — a love he demonstrated so selflessly by sending his Son to transform the world, to bring hope and salvation.

While we celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ on Christmas Day, we also know that Christmas is more than just December 25th. Christmas is a joyous, wonderful feeling that is captured in the Yuletide season, and often felt throughout the year in moments of wonder, gratitude, joy and brotherhood.

For us here in Grenada, we can all testify to that great feeling during the last several years, as Grenadians and friends of Grenada from all walks of life, rallied together to restore our country to a sound economic foundation. We rallied our way back from record high unemployment and a sullied reputation for fiscal management.

Together, we have made Grenada more respected regionally and internationally, and we have positioned ourselves as a small state leader in the fight to protect our environment and help to preserve this planet for the inheritance of our children and grandchildren.

Grenada is the strongest and most prosperous it has been in the last decade and we must continue to build on the successes.

Brothers and sisters, Christmas is indeed here. We see it as hope has overcome the dark days of despair; as testimonies have replaced doubt, and as together, we have unified our nation.

I therefore urge you to join hands and continue to celebrate this season all across our Tri-Island State. Let our joys mirror in the faces of our children and in the grateful eyes of our senior citizens, our sick, our poor and our vulnerable. Let us leave no one behind during this holiday season.

Let the true spirit of ‘Grenadian-ness resound throughout this land in the catchy rhythms, delicious cuisine, brilliant colours, bright lights and the joys of giving.

And most of all, as we celebrate on earth, let us remember the reason for Christmas; let us celebrate the birth of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, through whom we can do all things as He strengthens us.

I extend my very best wishes for the continued safety of our shores, protection of all our people, and overall peace on earth, and goodwill toward men.

May God bless this beautiful Nation of Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique.

Merry Christmas and a bright and prosperous 2018 to all.

GIS