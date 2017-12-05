Princess Alice Hospital, Services Interrupted

The public is advised that due to some minor repair works being done at Princess Alice Hospital, the following services will be interrupted from Monday, 4 December to Thursday, 7 December 2017.

Wound Care Management (stale wounds)

Drawing of Blood (Blood Letting)

Clients requiring these services who would normally access same at Princess Alice Hospital, are kindly asked to visit their nearest health centre or medical station to receive those services.

The Ministry of Health thanks you for your patience and understanding and apologizes for the inconveniences caused. However, this interruption will facilitate better service delivery in the very near future.

Normal delivery of the affected services will resume on Thursday, 7 December 2017.

