RGPF: Help Needed to Locate Missing Teen

Assistance is sought from the general public in locating 15-year-old Ashanti George, of Grand Anse Housing Scheme, St George.

George reportedly frequents the Mt Rush and Ravine, Mt Gay, St George areas and is also said to be a regular visitor in the town of St George.

Anyone seeing Ashanti George, or has any information about her whereabouts is asked to contact South St George Police Station at 444 4454; Central Police Station at 440 2224/5; CID at 440 3921; Police emergency at 911; police hotline at 444 1958, or the nearest police station or Child Protection Authority at 435 0293.

Office of Commissioner of Police