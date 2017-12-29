RGPF Reminds About Amplified Instruments Permission Letter

The Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF) reminds operators of places of amplified instruments, and persons who have sought and obtained permission to play amplified musical instruments for the holiday period, that they must have at hand a copy of the permission letter which they are obligated to present to a police officer upon request.

Persons in violation risk having their activity closed down.

All concerned are kindly asked to take note.

Office of Commissioner of Police