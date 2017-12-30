RGPF Wishes All a Happy New Year

As we close the curtain on 2017 and usher in the New Year, the Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF) takes this opportunity to wish our nation’s peoples and visitors alike a Happy and Prosperous Year 2018.

The RGPF also takes this opportunity to thank the general public and all stakeholders for the support and assistance rendered to us in the fight against crime during the course of the year. We look forward to the continued support and co-operation of all in 2018 with renewed hope and optimism.

With the much-anticipated celebrations, the RGPF is urging everyone to ensure that they do so in an orderly and responsible manner.

We thank all for the quietude of the Christmas holiday period and encourage each one to join hands with us and be mindful of the following tips to protect yourselves and your surroundings as we welcome the New Year:

Road Safety is everyone’s responsibility. Use the road responsibly. Ensure that vehicles are road-worthy, and refrain from the dangerous and irresponsible habit of drinking and driving. Keep noise levels from music reasonable, so as not to disturb those wishing to enjoy a peaceful night. Domestic Violence is unacceptable and is a crime. Know your alcohol consumption limit. Drink responsibly. If you will be partying outside your home, know how you are getting back. Do not leave children and the elderly unsupervised. Be fire smart. Take all necessary precautions to prevent fires. Securely lock all windows and doors.

For any emergency, please dial 911; police hotline at 444 1958 or your nearest police station.

The Royal Grenada Police Force wishes to assure the general public that officers will be out in full force to ensure that the New Year is ushered in peacefully and without any compromise to the overall safety of all citizens and visitors.

Meanwhile, Acting Commissioner of Police Winston James avails himself of the opportunity to thank all police officers and auxilliary staff for all their hard work over the last year and especially over the busy holiday period.

Office of Commissioner of Police