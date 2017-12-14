Submission of Government of Grenada Pension Life Certificate

All government pensioners and ex-gratia recipients are reminded that they should submit their Pension Life Certificates to the Treasury by 31 December 2017 for the processing of payments for the period 1 January 2018 to 30 June 2018.

Kindly ensure that the correct information is included on the Life Certificate and that it is signed by an official attester: a Justice of the Peace, Medical Practitioner, Minister of Religion, Barrister–at-Law or Permanent Secretary.

Pensioners residing in a foreign country are to be attested by a Notary Public or Head of Overseas Mission of the Government of Grenada.

Please note that failure to submit the Life Certificate by the stated deadline will result in delays in receipt of pension and ex-gratia payments.

Ministry of Finance