Taxes Due for December 2017

The Inland Revenue Division (IRD) of the Ministry of Finance and Energy advises the public of the following taxes that will be due and payable in the month of December 2017.

7: Pay As You Earn (P.A.Y.E) and Withholding Tax Due and Payable

10: Gaming Tax Due and Payable

20: VAT Value Added Tax and Excise Tax Return Due and Payable

29: Income Tax Returns Due for Businesses with Fiscal Year ending 30 September 2017

31: Income Tax and Annual Stamp Tax (AST) Instalments for Businesses Due and Payable

NB: When the due date falls on a Saturday, Sunday or Public Holiday, the next working day will be the due date for payment.

Persons are encouraged to file and pay all taxes on time to avoid penalties and interest.

Payments can be made at the Ministry of Finance, any District Revenue Office or via eservices.gov.gd.

For further information, please contact Kareen Morain-Alexander, Public Relations Officer, Inland Revenue Division, Ministry of Finance and Energy at 435-6945/6, 435-1905 or email at gndird@ird.gd.

The IRD wishes the public a very Merry Christmas and a prosperous 2018. The IRD looks forward to continuing to improve the relationship with the public in the New Year.

Comptroller, Inland Revenue Division