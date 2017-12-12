The Grenada Tourism Authority Launches New Education Course on Travel Agent University

The Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA) today announced the launch of its new agent specialist course on the premier e-learning platform, Travel Agent University.

Travel Agent University (TAU), with 78,000 plus active members, is the industry’s largest online travel agent community, having graduated more specialists than any other industry education program, awarding over 1 million diplomas since inception.

“The GTA is delighted to partner with Travel Agent University to reach their large North American travel agent base with the most current information on Pure Grenada, the Spice of the Caribbean. Agents can access and learn all about the many reasons to visit Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique,” said Patricia Maher, GTA Chief Executive Officer.

The GTA is the national tourism marketing and development organisation for Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique. Established under the Grenada Tourism Authority Act, 2013, the organisation engages in quality standardisation, product development, research, planning and marketing.

Kimberly Newbury, Questex Travel Group Managing Director of E-learning & Loyalty said TAU is thrilled to partner with a brand that truly sees the value of agent training and specialisation. “The Questex Travel Group has been deeply invested in travel agent education for more than 23 years, and has proven time and again that agents who specialise are 7 times more likely to sell a supplier’s products, than a non-specialist.”

Launched in 1993, Travel Agent University is accessible 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and graduates an agent from a course every 5 minutes. The e-learning site’s resource center provides access to valuable sales tools, webinars, videos, itineraries and other assets designed to help agents increase sales after they graduate. Agents also can utilise a central dashboard to review their course activity, track the status of their progress and access rewards, including gift cards, bonus commissions, familiarisation trips and monthly giveaways. For more information, visit www.travelagentuniversity.com.

GTA