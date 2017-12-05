The Logos Hope to Berth at the Carenage

by Donella Hosten

The world’s largest floating book fair, The Logos Hope, is expected to arrive in Grenada’s waters on Tuesday, 5 December 2017. The ship will be opened to the public from Wednesday, 6 December to Sunday, 10 December, and leaves on Monday, 11 December.

The massive ship, which is owned by the German Christian Charity GBA, has sailed over 85,000 nautical miles and visited over 140 ports in 60 different countries, since 2009. Their last visit to Grenada prior to this one was also in 2009.

During a press briefing on Monday, 4 December 2017, 3 members of the advanced preparation team attached to the Logo Hope, gave some insight as to what Grenadians can expect once the ship opens its doors to the public.

According to the team leader, James Edyinton from the United Kingdom, the ship has approximately 400 volunteers from 60 different countries around the world. This, he said, “gives an opportunity to Grenadians to meet the world without leaving Grenada.”

Clinton Perumal, a member of the team said there are many attractions on board the ship including the book fair, an international cafe and other performances. He said their main aims are to share knowledge, help and hope to the people of the world.

Additionally, Anneta Kroeker stated that their volunteers normally go out in teams and partner with local organisations wherever they are docked, and, so far, for the year, they have given over 12,000 hours of voluntary time. In Grenada, they will be facilitating book donations to Her Majesty’s Prisons, the Grand Bacolet Juvenile Centre and the Community Library.

The cost of a visit to the Logos hope is EC$2. Operating hours are as follows: