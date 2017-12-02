Traffic Arrangements re Requiem Mass for Trevor Thwaites

The Traffic Department of the Royal Grenada Police Force advises motorists and the general public that the following traffic arrangements will take effect on Monday, 4 December 2017, to facilitate the Requiem Mass for the late Trevor Thwaites, at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Church Street, St George’s.

NO ENTRY

Effective 12:00 noon no vehicular traffic will be allowed on Upper Church Street from its intersection with Market Hill and Lucas Street. Effective 12:00 noon no vehicular traffic will be allowed on Upper St John Street from its intersection with Grenville Street. Effective 12:00 noon no vehicular traffic will be allowed on Old Fort Public Road from its intersection with Lucas Street. Effective 12:00 noon no vehicular traffic will be allowed along Cemetery Hill Road from its intersection with River Road.

PUBLIC PARKING:

Vehicular parking will be allowed as follows:

The right side of Lucas Street in the direction of Market Hill from the Law Office of Danny Williams and Associates to the Catholic Youth Secretariat. The left side of Market Hill in the direction of Grenville Street from its intersection with Church Street to Market Hill Pentecostal Church.

NO PARKING

No parking will be allowed

On either side of Church Street from its intersection with Market Hill to its junction with Old Fort Road.

Along Cemetery Hill from its intersection with River Road onto its junction with Old Fort public road on both sides.

Old Fort public road from its junction with Cemetery Hill to the entrance of Presentation Brothers College on both sides of the road.

OFFICIAL PARKING

On the right side of Lower Church Street from its intersection with Market Hill to GTM building (in the direction of Grenada Co–operative Bank)

The Governor General, Prime Minister, the hearse and government ministers will be the only vehicles allowed to park in the area in front of the Cathedral on the right side with continued parking onto Lucas Street.

NO THROUGH ROAD

Between the hours of 12:00 noon and 5pm no vehicular traffic will be allowed on Lower St John’s Street from its intersection with Halifax Street.

Vehicles heading to St Paul’s direction from the town of St George are advised to use Marrast Hill or Lowther’s Lane public road.

This temporary arrangement will remain in effect until 5 pm.

Office of Commissioner of Police