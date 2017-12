Video: Bishop Clyde Harvey Celebrates His First Christmas in Grenada

The Most Reverend Clyde Martin Harvey, Bishop of St George’s-in-Grenada, celebrates his first Christmas in Grenada as Bishop, having been appointed on the Feast of the Scared Heart of Jesus, 23 June 2017 and ordained on 29 July 2017.

Bishop Harvey invites the Catholic community to attend his first Christmas Mass celebration at The Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, from 10.30 pm on Christmas Eve, Sunday 24 December 2017.

