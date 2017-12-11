Video: Energy Month Exhibition in Grenada

by Donella Hosten

CARICOM member states celebrated the month of November as Energy Month under the theme ‘Rethinking Energy’. In Grenada, the Ministry of Finance and Energy in collaboration with GIZ hosted a Kill-A-Watt Exhibition on Friday, 24 November 2017. During this exhibition there were a number of local businesses displaying energy-saving products and disseminating information to the public on how to be more energy efficient.

Energy Officer from the Ministry’s Energy Division, Pele Cyrus, stated that activities like these are done to celebrate energy and also to take a look at what affects the Caribbean. Speaking about the theme for this year, Cyrus said there is emphasis on the ‘RE’ in the theme as it speaks to Renewable Energy as well.

Representing the German International Cooperation Agency in Grenada (GIZ) was their Communication Specialist, Magali Bongrand-Henry. According to her, this exhibition is part of another project the GIZ is assisting Grenada with. The GIZ is “helping Grenada to build their legal framework to be able to accept renewable energy in its energy mix.” This, she said is the first step.

Other projects include the production of more renewable energy to assist the National Water and Sewerage Authority (NAWASA).

Some other businesses represented at the exhibition included Hubbards, Creative Do It Best and Wireman’s House, each displaying their energy-saving products such as LED lights, solar water heaters, lanterns and emergency safety lights.