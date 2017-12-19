Video: GRENLEC Investing in Our Nation’s Youth at College Level

by Curlan Campbell, NOW Genada

Electrical Engineering students at the island’s lone community college, the TA Marryshow Community College (TAMCC), can now boast of having state of the art electrical lab facility thanks to the generosity of GRENLEC.

As part of the company’s Community Partnership Initiative (GCPI), a grant of $150,000 was disbursed to upgrade TAMCC’s old electrical lab. In addition to the remodelling of the room, workstations were constructed and outfitted with modern equipment, electrical tools and instruments that are certified to industry standard.

Dean of The School of Applied Arts and Sciences, Marlene Abraham-Finlay and GRENLEC’s Corporate Communications Manager Prudence Greenidge, officially declared the facility open with the ribbon cutting ceremony held on Monday.

Chairman TAMCC College Council Colin Dowe said GRENLEC continues to be a pillar of support by investing in nation’s human resource. “This investment in college, therefore, can also be viewed as an investment in human resources of GRENLEC, my wish is that more corporate citizens can embrace this view of the capacity building which will eventually save the cost of training and retrain their future employees.”

Greenidge reiterated that a significant number of past students of the college have received employment at GRENLEC, therefore, it is incumbent upon the company to ensure that the institution continues to produce student at a higher standard. Greenidge also took the opportunity to remind the student of their obligation to ensure that this investment was not in vain.

“Students, we hope that the investment that the college and GRENLEC are making in you [that] we see that benefit immediately and certainly in another few years even more.”

Andre Marshall was tasked with the responsibility of thanking GRENLEC on behalf of his fellow classmates. “A heartful thank you to GRENLEC for providing us with a state of the art Electrical Lab and this lab will benefit us in many ways practically and it will give us more knowledge on what’s going on in the field.”

Every year, 5% of GRENLEC’s pre-tax profits are awarded to schools and community organisations, all in an effort to support community development throughout Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique.

GRENLEC