World AIDS Day Health Expo at Camerhogne Park

World AIDS Day activities will culminate this Friday, 1 December, with a Health Expo at Camerhogne Park, from 10 in the morning until 6 pm.

Head down to the Expo where you, and your loved ones, can have your free and confidential HIV tests done. Other free medical checks, such as blood pressure and blood sugar, will also be available throughout the day.

Get information on HIV prevention, advocacy, gender based violence, and more, tailored for children as well as adults, from non-governmental organisations, government ministries, and business partners, who will showcase their services with fun activities and giveaways.

A number of soca artistes have promised to stop by and pledge their support and talents during the day. The expo, and ongoing HIV testing islandwide, is organised by the World AIDS Day Committee, with the Ministry of Health, and corporate partners, and other stakeholders.