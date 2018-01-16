139 Matters Listed for January Assizes

by Linda Straker
The January Assizes opened on Tuesday morning with 139 cases on the cause list. Court records reveal that 121 of these cases were traversed from the October Assizes which concluded in December 2017.
Of the 121 traversed matters, 8 of them are matters in which the accused were found guilty or pleaded guilty, and they will be sentenced on Wednesday, 17 January 2018 in the Number 2 High Court.
Among the 8 are accused
55 of the 139 cases are sexual related offences, including indecent assault, sexual assault, defilement of a female, attempted rape and rape.
