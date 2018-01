35 Senior Officers Confirmed in Rank

Acting Commissioner of Police, Winston James, on Monday, 15 January 2018 confirmed the appointment of 35 senior officers.

The officers, all of whom have been acting in their respective ranks since Thursday, 1 December 2016, include

1 Deputy Commissioner of Police

1 Assistant Commissioner of Police

6 Superintendents,

11 Assistant Superintendents

16 Inspectors of Police.

Acting Commissioner James congratulated the officers and remarked he is expecting their continued support to the administration of the Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF).

