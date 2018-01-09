9-Member Swim Team to compete at the 2018 UANA Cup in Florida

The Grenada Amateur Swimming Association (GASA) will send a 9-member team to compete in the inaugural 2018 Union Americana De Natacion (UANA) Swimming Cup in Coral Springs, Florida at the Coral Springs Aquatic Complex from 19-21 January 2018.

Although the meet is hosted in the United States, it is designed for athletes from Central America, South America and the Caribbean that are in UANA Zones 1 and 2. As a result of this criterion, no American or Canadian swimmers have been invited to participate in this meet.

The 9-member Grenada National team includes female swimmers Anaika Charles, Ariann Clouden, Gabrielle Hyson, Kimberly Ince, Mia Neckles, Meeka Ollivierre, Kaiya Ramdhanny and males Jenebi Benoit and Parshawn Haynes. The meet includes 3 age groups for swimmers aged 11-12, 13-14, and 15-17. Our swimmers will compete in 5-7 races each in the freestyle, butterfly, breaststroke, backstroke and IM at various distances. There will be only timed finals for the listed events. The team will be led by former swimmer, Coach Damique Walters who is currently pursuing studies at The University of the West Indies specialising in Sports Education.

Following Grenada’s victory at the 2017 OECS Championships in November the team took a short break and then commenced training to participate in this first meet for 2018. The UANA Swimming Cup will include a highly competitive field of swimmers and will certainly push our swimmers in their competitive swim development. This is our swimmers’ first time participating at a meet of this level, and we certainly expect our swimmers to perform at their personal best.

GASA