Canadian High Commission Pays Courtesy Call To NaDMA

The National Disaster Management Agency (NaDMA) on Monday, 15 January 2018 hosted a team from the Canadian High Commission. The visit aimed at fostering better relations with the agency, was the 3rd in a matter of weeks from international countries with whom Grenada share diplomatic relations.

Led by Robin Claridge, Premiere Secretaire at the Consul and accompanied by Alden Sinckler, an assistant to the consul, the team’s meeting with staff focused on understanding NaDMA’s structure and standard operating procedures before, during and after an event, information that will assist in locating Canadian nationals on the island after an event.

“It gives us an opportunity to nurture our relationship with the agency, not only in times of a disaster but also in the quiet times when we can exchange information, best practices and assist the agency in any way we can to achieve its mandate to save lives and ensure everyone is prepared,” said Claridge.

For additional information, please contact Oslyn Crosby Public Relations Officer, NaDMA on 440-8390/ 440-0838, 533-0766 or email: nadma@spiceisle.com , nadmapr@gmail.com .

NaDMA, the official source for all disaster related information in Grenada.