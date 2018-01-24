Carriacou Teachers Benefit from Tailor-made Workshop

Climate Change can affect different regions of the world in different ways, but it can also affect areas of the same region differently. The low-lying island of Carriacou, unlike Grenada, does not suffer as intensely as Grenada from top-soil erosion and flooding. However, it is more challenged by water scarcity and coastline erosion.

In recognition of these critical differences, the Environment Division of Ministry of Agriculture, Land, Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, in partnership with Ministry of Education, Human Resource Development and the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH will host a workshop for 20 teachers to be trained on the use of the Climate Change Toolkit called ‘How to become a Greenz Climate Champion.’

The workshop was held on Tuesday, 23 January and is one event in a 3-day visit from the Environment-Education-GIZ team under the Integrate Climate Change Strategies (ICCAS) project. The team will also meet with school principals to sensitise them about the Toolkit and discuss the implementation of the programme in their respective schools.

In addition, this year, through the collaboration between the German Government and the Government of Grenada, a National Science Fair centred on the topic of Climate Change is being planned. The visiting team will be promoting participation of schools across the tri-island state. It is anticipated that schools in Carriacou and Petite Martinique will join those in Grenada to vie for the prizes and awards from this prestigious event. The Science Fair will exemplify how Climate Change ties in with topics in Science, Social Studies, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM).

Participation in the Toolkit and the National Science Fair is expected to allow students to better understand how climate change affects their life and their future but also what they can do to adapt to climate change and create a ‘Climate Smart’ future for themselves and the region.

As part of their itinerary, the GIZ team will also meeting with Permanent Secretary Bernadette Lendore-Sylvester of Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs, to discuss the progress of the ICCAS project activities currently in Carriacou.

Integrated Climate Change Adaptation Strategies (ICCAS) is funded by the German Federal Ministry for the Environment, Nature Conservation, Building and Nuclear Safety (BMUB) under its International Climate Initiative (IKI) and implemented jointly by the Government of Grenada, GIZ and the UNDP.

ICCAS