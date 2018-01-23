Co-op Bank Strengthens Ties with The Police

Grenada Co-operative Bank Limited and the Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF) Welfare Association are proud to take another step towards deepening their relationship.

At a ceremony at the bank’s Head Office on Thursday, 18 January 2018 the organisations signed a Memorandum of Understanding which provides preferred terms and conditions to members of the RGPF and their spouses, when seeking credit facilities from the bank.

Signing on behalf of Co-op Bank was Managing Director Richard W Duncan, while Commissioner Winston James and Inspector Simon Douglas executed on behalf of the RGPF. Commissioner James expressed his appreciation for the mutually beneficial and longstanding relationship between Co-op Bank and the RGPF, and his desire to see that relationship be strengthened even further in the future. Duncan reaffirmed his commitment to support the police in their community initiatives and to ensure that the members meet their goals through smart financial partnerships.

Co-op Bank has supported the RGPF over the years through sponsorships, and in ventures such as the Food and Cultural Festival and Christmas Brass Concert.

Grenada Co-operative Bank Limited