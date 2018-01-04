Delron Felix Is The 2018 Fina Scholarship Awardee

The Grenada Amateur Swimming Association (GASA) congratulates Delron Felix on his selection for the 2018 FINA Scholarships Programme.

The FINA Scholarship Programme provides the opportunity to a limited number of athletes to train and prepare for their participation in a number of regional and international meets and climaxes with the 14th FINA World Swimming Championships scheduled for December 2018 in China.

Felix will receive from FINA personalised training at the high-performance training centre, the SPIRE Institute located in Ohio. This opportunity provides Felix with the most suitable training tailored to his specific needs at this critical point in his swimming career.

Felix will be attached to an international coach especially nominated to guide this programme. The selected coach has the experience and knowledge of the top techniques and will be working with the athlete in order to start planning his road to the FINA World Championships. The specialised training will also assist in Felix’s preparation for major regional and international meets scheduled during 2018, which includes CARIFTA scheduled for March 2018 in Jamaica, CCCAN for June 2018 in Aruba and the Youth Olympic Games scheduled for October 2018

Felix departed the island on 2 January to commence his training. GASA extends best wishes to Delron Felix in this major step in his sporting career.

GASA