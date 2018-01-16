Dr Mitchell Participates in Prime Minister’s Summit in Antigua

On Tuesday, 16 January, Dr the Right Hon Keith Mitchell delivered the keynote address at the Prime Minister’s Summit in Antigua and Barbuda. The summit is an initiative of the Caribbean Telecommunications Union (CTU) and Caribbean Centre for Development Administration (CARICAD).

Under the theme ‘Towards 21st Century Government,’ Dr Mitchell, who is also the lead Prime Minister with responsibility for Science, Technology and Innovation under the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), presented extensively on the Road Map for Information Communication Technology in the region, highlighting areas such as the region’s Road Map for a single ICT space. This vision for a single ICT space was approved by the Heads of Governments in Guyana about a year ago.

According to the Prime Minister, the vision is an “ICT enabled borderless space that fosters economic, social and cultural integration for the betterment of Caribbean citizens. The roadmap very clearly identifies the crucial role that regional governments must play in the implementation of the CARICOM Single ICT Space.”

He stated further that the leaders of the region must lead that process, using their collective influence “to make the paradigm shift to break from traditional mind-sets, practices and methods of engaging citizens. We must embrace information and communication technologies (ICTs) to transform and make the relationships between government and our citizens more effective and efficient.”

In that way, government will become more ‘citizen-centric’ or citizen-friendly, with open, interactive and efficient processes in delivering services to citizens. The summit also saw the participation of the host country’s Prime Minister, Hon Gaston Browne, as well as ministers and other government officials from across the Caribbean, leaders in the telecommunications industry, diplomats and other officials.

Grenada’s representatives also include Dr Spencer Thomas, Chairman of the National Telecommunications Regulatory Commission. Prime Minister Mitchell returns to Grenada this afternoon. In his absence, Hon Gregory Bowen is the Acting Prime Minister.

GIS