Grenada Bankers’ Association Elects New President

Grenada Bankers' Association new president Keith Johnson, Managing Director of Republic Bank (Grenada) Ltd. (left) and vice president Richard W Duncan, Managing Director of Grenada Co-operative Bank Ltd (right).

The Grenada Bankers’ Association recently elected a new president, Keith Johnson, Managing Director of Republic Bank (Grenada) Ltd.

Johnson began his banking career over 40 years ago in Guyana, and holds an Executive Master’s Degree in Business Administration (MBA) from The University of the West Indies (Cave Hill), a BSc in Accountancy from the University of Guyana, and is an Associate of the Institute of Canadian Bankers. He brings to bear a wealth of experience and insights which he intends to leverage to ensure that the association maintains its mandate and continues playing an active role in the development of the financial services sector and economy of Grenada.

Richard W Duncan, Managing Director of Grenada Co-operative Bank Limited has been elected Vice-President. Having previously worked in the field of public finance, Duncan began his banking career over 20 years ago at Co-op Bank, and holds a BSc in Economic & Accounting from The University of the West Indies, MA in Public Administration from Carleton University. He is a Fellow Chartered Professional Accountant, and an Associate of the Institute of Canadian Bankers. Duncan is a past president of the association.

Nigel Ollivierre, Country Manager, CIBC First Caribbean International Bank was elected Secretary; and Musa Jasat, Country Manager RBTT Bank, Treasurer.

As a body of corporate entities, the association seeks to represent the commercial banks in Grenada licenced in accordance with the provisions of the Banking Act. Its members comprise CIBC First Caribbean International Bank, Grenada Co-operative Bank Ltd, The Bank of Nova Scotia, Republic Bank (Grenada) Ltd and RBTT Bank (Grenada) Ltd.

Among its undertakings are to promote best practices in the banking sector, produce industry training, and assist in keeping members abreast of regulatory and legal changes that may affect the industry. Over the last year the association engaged in a number of activities such as public awareness campaigns to sensitise customers to guard against ATM fraud and cyber security, and to inform and encourage the public to utilise the various delivery channels offered by the banking sector such as ATM, telephone, mobile and internet banking.

