Grenada Records First Homicide

by Linda Straker

Grenada recorded its first homicide for 2018 on 15 January, and the victim is a former police officer.

On Wednesday, the police said that a St Patrick resident has been charged in connection with the death of former police officer Curtis Calliste, 42-years old of Mt Rose, St Patrick.

Investigators laid the charge of non-capital murder against 37-years old Glen Andrew also of the same community. Police report said that officers attached to the Sauteurs Police Station responded to a report where, on their arrival they observed Curtis Calliste of Mt Rose, St Patrick lying with stab wounds to his body.

Andrew was subsequently, detained, and he was charged for the murder on Wednesday. Family members said that Andrew has a history of mental illness and was a frequent visitor of the mental institution at Mt Gay. Andrew will appear at the Sauteurs Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, 18 January 2018.