GUTCU Introduces Debit Card on CONNEX® Network

The GUT Cooperative Credit Union Ltd. (GUTCU) has announced its debit card on the CONNEX Network. It unveiled the new product at the Grenada Trade Centre Annex, under the theme ‘Expanding access through local partnership.’ The introduction of the card closely follows the credit union’s recent introduction of 3 ATMs earlier this month.

The card, which features the Grenada Dove (leptotila wellsi), along with an outline of the tri-island state, is in keeping with the CONNEX suite of cards which reflect the local roots and national pride of the collaborating institutions.

“Launching both debit card and ATM services within the very first quarter of this year is an indication of our unwavering commitment to our members,” noted Retesha Boyd, General Manager of GUT Credit Union. “As we approach 35 years of service to Grenada, we remain focused on providing for the primary financial needs of those we serve.”

The approximately 8,000 members of the GUTCU now have the added benefit of enjoying safe, convenient access to their money without the need to stand in line at a branch. The card can be used at CONNEX ATMs and local merchants wherever the CONNEX logo is displayed.

The CONNEX brand is owned by the Grenada Cooperative Bank Limited, Ariza Credit Union Ltd., and the Caribbean Credit Card Corporation (4Cs).

GUT Cooperative Credit Union