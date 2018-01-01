Hangover Joe. Relieves. Recovers. Re-Energises.

Just in time for New Year celebrations, Banfields’ presents Hangover Joe’s, Get Up & Go Recovery Shot.

The Recovery Shot is made from 100% Natural Ingredients, and is a combination of key essential amino acids, vitamins, antioxidants and herbs that have been specifically engineered for maximum hangover relief, recovery and overall re-energising.

Listed Benefits*:

Helps to replenish Folic Acid, Thiamin (B1) and Vitamins B6 and B12 depleted during alcohol consumption.

Niacin aids by opening up blood vessels to increase blood flow, reduce blood pressure and thereby reduce headache.

Picamilon helps increase blood flow, and also helps to reduce alcohol-related withdrawal symptoms, anxiety and irritability.

Riboflavin plays a key role in restoring the metabolism of fats, carbs and proteins.

Kudzu Flower cools and nourishes the body and helps to settle the stomach by reducing acetaldehyde, a highly toxic compound produced during the metabolism of ethanol.

Taurine aids by breaking down toxins to help restore liver health.

Phenylalanine increases dopamine which improves energy and is a mood elevator.

Equivalent of one cup of caffeinated coffee helps to restore alertness and clear the head.

Goji Berry concentrate provides eight essential amino acids and polysaccharides that help fortify the immune system.

Green Tea Extract increases the body’s metabolism rate, while Black Pepper and Mangosteen Fruit Extract increase the body’s efficiency in the uptake of nutrients.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the US Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

For wholesale orders or more information on Hangover Joe’s, Get Up & Go Recovery Shot, please contact Banfields’ via email info@banfields.gd or call (473) 440-3061, or visit our distribution centre at Tanteen Terrace, St George.