Independence Day Celebrations to be Reverted to The National Cricket Stadium

The 7 February Celebrations for the 44th Anniversary of Independence will not be held in the Kirani James Athletic Stadium as previously announced by the National Celebrations Committee (NCC).

After careful analysis of the possibility of any damage to the track and field, the committee has decided to revert to the National Cricket Stadium.

All events including the Made in Grenada Expo, Military Parade, Rally and concert will be held in the cricket stadium. The NCC apologises for any conveniences that may have been caused and wishes to assure the public that the decision is in the best interest.

In the meantime, the Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF) will be conducting their practice sessions starting from 17 January at 4 pm and continuing every Tuesday and Thursday leading up to Independence.

The public is also invited to participate in the National Health Walk carded for this Saturday from 2.30 pm, starting out from the L’Anse in Gouyave and ending at Hero’s Square in St Mark.

National Celebrations Committee