Missing Person: Jerrol Redhead

Jerrol Redhead

Police are seeking the assistance of the general public in locating 20-year old Jerrol Redhead of Holder’s Hill, St Pauls, St. George. Redhead left his home on Tuesday, 23 January 2018 about 12:30 pm and has not returned.

Anyone seeing Redhead or has any information about his whereabouts is asked to contact St Pauls Police Station at 440 3224; Central Police Station at 440 2244/5; CID at 440 3921; Police emergency at 911; police hotline at 444 1958 or the nearest police station.

