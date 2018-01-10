NaDMA Working to Ensure Grenada is Tsunami Ready

The National Disaster Management Agency (NaDMA) continues work on a pilot project to get Grenada Tsunami Ready.

In light of an increase in earth movement around the world, and being cognisant of its effects on islands such as ours in the Caribbean, NaDMA in conjunction with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and UNESCO is implementing a pilot community recognition Tsunami Ready project in the parish of St Patrick.

Taking into account the proximity of the northernmost parish to the only live submarine volcano in the Eastern Caribbean, St Patrick was chosen to pilot the project, with a plan to later replicate the project throughout the island.

In earnest, the project started in June 2017 with a workshop for NaDMA’s officials aimed at sharing information on the nature of the project and the requirements too achieving the ultimate goal which is to make St Patrick a certified Tsunami Ready Parish.

On 30 November, a community meeting was held at the St Patrick’s Roman Catholic School with the consultant from Puerto Rico outlining to residents the reason and importance of the project for the parish.

The project which costs US$40,000 includes the creation of maps identifying the areas that will be affected by a tsunami, the erection of warning signs throughout the parish and public awareness campaigns aimed at ensuring every parishioner within knows something about tsunamis, the importance of heeding warnings and what to do in the event of one.

On Tuesday, 9 January a team from NaDMA, the Physical Planning unit, the Police and a graphic design company conducted a site visit in St Patrick, identifying the areas where the signs will be erected in the parish.

The next step in the project will be to engage residents through face to face interventions and through media interface on the project.

Upon completion of the intervention phases of the project, NaDMA will apply to the board charged with the responsibility of ensuring all the requirements were met before the parish can become Tsunami Ready.

For additional information, please contact Oslyn Crosby, Public Relations Officer, NaDMA on 440-8390-4 & 440-0838 or 533-0766, or email: nadma@spiceisle.com, nadmapr@gmail.com, websitewww.nadma.gd

