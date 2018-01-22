New Council for the Girl Guides Association of Grenada

The Girl Guides Association of Grenada is pleased to announce the new council that will guide its work for the next triennium – December 2017 to November 2020.

The President of the Council is Rosetta Brathwaite. Brathwaite was one of the vice presidents of the council for the 2014-2017 triennium. She has also served as Chief Commissioner, International Commissioner, District Commissioner, Leader of Brownies, Guides & Rangers Units and Chairman of Caribbean Link of Guiding. She was a school principal, and the founder and director of the Kids in Action Programme.

The Chief Commissioner of the Girl Guides Association is Rachael Mathurine. Mathurine has served at various levels of Girl Guides Association of Grenada for over 30 years, including as Chief Commissioner (2008-2014). She led the association to gain full membership in the largest international organisation of girls – the World Association of Girl Guides and Girl Scouts (WAGGGS) in 2011 and to gain affiliation in the Grenada National Organisation of Women (GNOW). She is one of the coordinators of the Girl Guide Association Voices Against Violence Campaign.

The other elected/appointed members of the new council are:

Vice President: Claudette James

Vice President: Rosalie La Grenade-George

Deputy Chief Commissioner: Simone Roberts

Assistant Chief Commissioner: Brenda La Barrie

Secretary: Deborah Baveghems

Assistant Secretary: Tamisha Paul

Treasurer: Richardson Holder

Assistant Treasurer: Michelle Noel

Public Relations Officer: Elaine Henry-McQueen

Assistant Public Relations Officer: Sharon Calliste

Floor Member: Mae E Eichelberger-Paul

Floor Member: Leisha Griffith-Mark

The work of the Girl Guides Association is supported by commissioners appointed for specific functions, and led at the parish level by district commissioners. The association represents over 2,000 girls who are members of the Rainbows, Brownies, Girl Guides, Rangers and Young Leaders in Guiding throughout Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique. The units are run by adult volunteers, many of whom are teachers.

The new council looks forward to this triennium, and is currently making plans to build on the programmes and activities of the past and to move the association and its members forward. They seek the continued support of the parents, teachers and principals, and the general community as they help girls and young women to IMAGINE MORE.