No Effects to Be Seen in Grenada After 7.6 Earthquake

The National Disaster Management Agency (NaDMA) through the technical support of the Meteorological Office at the Maurice Bishop International Airport (MBIA) — who is our focal point on tsunamis — advises the general public that Grenada and its dependencies will not be directly or indirectly affected by the 7.6 magnitude earthquake which struck in the Caribbean Sea on Tuesday night.

In light of this, the Pacific Tsunami warning centre has since also cancelled all tsunami advisories for the western Caribbean following the quake.

According to forecasters at the Met office, the current rough seas being experienced are NOT as a result of the earthquake.

For additional information, please contact Oslyn Crosby, Public Relations Officer, NaDMA on 440-8390-4 & 440-0838 or 533-0766, or email: nadma@spiceisle.com, nadmapr@gmail.com, websitewww.nadma.gd

