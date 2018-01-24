People’s Republic of China Scholarship Announcement

The People’s Republic of China in collaboration with the Government of Grenada is offering full scholarships to Grenadian nationals, to pursue Undergraduate studies, Master’s programmes and Doctoral programmes, for the academic year 2018/2019.

This scholarship covers tuition, accommodation, learning materials, living allowance, health insurance, a one-off settlement allowance and one round trip ticket.

Eligibility:

Candidates should be a graduate from high school or college;

Candidates MUST be under the age of 25 for Undergraduate Degree programmes; 35 when applying for Master’s programmes, and under 40 when applying for Doctoral programmes;

Candidates MUST be willing to study in China for the duration of the course;

The course of study would be taught in the Chinese Language after having learnt the language for the first year;

Candidates should be physically fit to fulfill the obligations of the course by Completing a medical form after being nominated by the Government of Grenada;

Be a citizen of Grenada and be in good health.

Three copies of each required documents:

Completed Chinese Government Application form

Certified copies of highest diploma

Certified copies of academic transcript

Study plan/research proposal with a minimum of 200 words for undergraduate, and minimum 800 words for postgraduate.

Two letters of recommendation from professors

Medical report (to be done and submitted upon request from the Scholarship Desk)

Applicants of music study are requested to submit a CD of their work

Applicants for fine arts programmes are to submit a CD of their work which includes sketches, 2 colour paintings and 2 other works.

Certified copies of birth paper/ front page of passport

Pre-admission letter from Chinese Government Scholarship universities.

The application form must first be filled out and submitted online through the website, http://laihua.csc.edu.cn/studyinchina or www.campuschina.org . Secondly, applicants need to submit 3 copies of the printed version and supporting documents to the Scholarship Desk, in Ministry of Education and Human Resource Development, no later than Friday, 28 February 2018. Please note that your “AGENCY NO” is 3081.

For further information please contact Scholarship Desk, Ministry of Education and Human Resource, at telephone number 473-440-2737/417-9762 or cell and via email at scholarshipdesk@gmail.com.

Ministry of Education