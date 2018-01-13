PM Mitchell Appears to Have Indicated Month for General Election

by Linda Straker
Prime Minister Dr Keith Mitchell has suggested that the general election may be held in March 2018.
Addressing a political meeting on Thursday night in the northern Parish of St Patrick, the political leader of the ruling New National Party (NNP) told thousands of supporters who had gone there to witness the endorsement of Anthony Boatswain, that he was very pleased and happy with the turnout because they came out without the assistance of the party.
“We have not provided transportation, in some cases the candidates are assisting,” he told the revelling crowd, who were anticipating news about the upcoming general election, which is constitutionally due no later than mid-2018.
“Get ready!” he said as he indicated that he was wrapping up his remarks, “On March,” he paused, and the jubilant crowd shouted and jumped. Then as if he was answering someone directly he said: “Don’t say it,” and smiled.
“Ok then, so on 28 January come to Beausejour. We go start singing I can’t sit down,” he instructed the crowd.
Last Sunday, he told a political meeting in the parish of St John that he would most likely make the big announcement at his endorsement rally on 28 January 2018. That rally is scheduled to take place in his constituency of St George’s North West and will present the last 3 remaining candidates to contest the upcoming general election, ie Peter David, Gregory Bowen and Dr Mitchell, all of whom are representing different constituencies in the parish of St George.
The updated voter list which was released earlier this week shows that 75,954 persons are eligible to vote.
