Police Officers Receive Certificates

31 police officers recently participated in a refresher training workshop in the law of evidence, report writing, interviewing and interrogation techniques.

They were on Monday, 22 January 2018 awarded certificates by Acting Commissioner of Police Winston James, during a brief ceremony held at Police Headquarters, Fort George, St George’s.

The workshop was sponsored by the Canadian Government-funded project Improved Access to Justice in the Caribbean (IMPACT Justice) under its community peace-building component, held 6-8 November 2017 at the Radisson Grenada Beach Resort.

Office of Commissioner of Police