Registration Open for 4th Chinese Bridge Competition

The Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in collaboration with The Confucius Classroom, TA Marryshow Community College (TAMCC), now welcomes registration for the 4th Chinese Bridge Competition in Grenada.
Date of competition: Thursday, 5 April 2018
Time: 2 pm – 4 pm
Venue: TAMCC, Tanteen Campus
Theme of competition: The Joy of Learning Chinese
Participation
Current college or secondary school students
Between the ages of 15 and 20
Non-Chinese nationalities, neither born nor raised in China, nor speaking Chinese as first language
Finalists of last year’s competition may not participate.
Registration
Registration runs from 24 January – 20 February 2018
Fill out a registration form and leave it at the Confucius Classroom
Prizes for the first 5 positions (1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, and 5th place).
The Education Office of the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Grenada will select winning contestants based on their overall performance to attend the semi-final and final rounds of the 11th Chinese Bridge International Competition to be held in China later this year.
