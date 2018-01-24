Registration Open for 4th Chinese Bridge Competition

The Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in collaboration with The Confucius Classroom, TA Marryshow Community College (TAMCC), now welcomes registration for the 4th Chinese Bridge Competition in Grenada.

Date of competition: Thursday, 5 April 2018

Time: 2 pm – 4 pm

Venue: TAMCC, Tanteen Campus

Theme of competition: The Joy of Learning Chinese

Participation

Current college or secondary school students

Between the ages of 15 and 20

Non-Chinese nationalities, neither born nor raised in China, nor speaking Chinese as first language

Finalists of last year’s competition may not participate.

Registration

Registration runs from 24 January – 20 February 2018

Fill out a registration form and leave it at the Confucius Classroom

Submit a short speech article (around 150 English words) to2 Yu Xing at yux@tamcc.edu.gd; or to Liu Jian at liuj@tamcc.edu.gd

Also tell us your talents.

Prizes

Prizes for the first 5 positions (1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, and 5th place).

The Education Office of the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Grenada will select winning contestants based on their overall performance to attend the semi-final and final rounds of the 11th Chinese Bridge International Competition to be held in China later this year.

