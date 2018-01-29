Request for Pension Certificate

All government pensioners and ex-gratia recipients are reminded that the deadline for submission of Pension Life Certificates for the period 1 January 2018 to 30 June 2018 was by 31 December 2017. Pensioners who have not yet submitted their life certificates are asked to do so immediately so that their pension payments can be processed.

Kindly ensure that the correct information is included on the Life Certificate and that it is signed by an Official Attester. These are: a Justice of the Peace, Medical Practitioner, Minister of Religion, Barrister–at-Law or Permanent Secretary.

Pensioners residing in a foreign country are to be attested by a Notary Public or Head of Overseas Mission, Government of Grenada.

Please note that the percentage increase in pension, due to pensioners for the month of January, will be paid during the month of February.

Ministry of Finance