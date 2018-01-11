Second Phase of Low-Income Housing Project to Start Next Month

Government says the second phase of the Chinese-built Low-Income Housing Project will kick off in February 2018.

647 families will benefit from the project which will see construction at 6 sites throughout Grenada and at 1 location in Carriacou.

The Beijing Construction Engineering Group (BCEG) expects their shipment of tools and equipment to arrive in Grenada by mid-January, so work can begin.

In early December a team of Chinese officials made site visits to make final assessments.

Chief Housing Officer Wayne James, says the construction of more than 600 houses will bring social comfort to destitute and low-income families.

“What is down for construction at the moment would be approximately 647 units, which means that approximately 647 families would be benefitting when this programme is completed,” James disclosed.

Government officials representing China and Grenada signed the MOU for the second phase of the project in December.

China’s Vice Minister of Commerce for the Caribbean and Latin America, Hon Yu Jianhua said the commencement of another housing project, among other developments, proves that China is satisfied with the relationship it shares with Grenada.

“We are satisfied with the cooperation with Grenada and we are going to expand and diversify the cooperation with Grenada in the future,” said the Vice Minister.

GIS