Updated Consolidated Voters’ List out for Inspection

by Linda Straker

The updated Consolidated Voters’ List that will reflect the number of persons registered as of 31 December 2017 was released on Tuesday, 9 January 2018 with 75,954 names on the list.

Alex Phillip, Supervisor of Elections at the Parliamentary Election Office, wants all registered voters to check the list to ensure their names are listed and correctly spelled, and at the same time fill out the claims and objection forms if discrepancies are observed.

“All persons who have registered should check the list to ensure that their names are on the list, and if it’s not there or where it should be, then a claim form needs to be filled out and be presented to the returning officer for that constituency,” Phillip said.

The law also provides for any person to object to a person’s name on a constituency list, once there is proof that the person does not belong to that constituency. “So once that observation is made, the person can object by filling out the objection form,” he advised. All claims and objections must be completed within 7 days of the list becoming public.

A comparison of the data on the updated list shows that 2,463 persons registered since June 2017. The total registered voters as of 31 December 2017 are 75,954 while the June list had 73,491. The biggest constituency is St George South with 9,189 voters while the smallest is the Town of Saint George with 3,279 voters.

Grenada’s general election is constitutionally due no later than mid-2018.

CONSTITUENCY VOTERS Carriacou & Petite Martinique 4,720 Saint Andrew North East 4,792 Saint Andrew North West 4,350 Saint Andrew South East 4,377 Saint Andrew South West 4,679 Saint David 8,182 Saint George North East 6,746 Saint George North West 4,054 Saint George South 9,189 Saint George South East 4,786 Saint John 5,709 Saint Mark 3,329 Saint Patrick East 3,520 Saint Patrick West 4,242 Town of Saint George 3,279 TOTAL 75,954