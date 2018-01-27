Wanted Man – Atiba Campbell

The Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF) is seeking the assistance of the general public in locating Atiba Campbell, 34 years, construction worker of Ford, St Andrew.

Campbell is wanted by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Grenville for questioning in relation to a report of assault with a deadly instrument.

He is 5 feet 11 inches, dark in complexion with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone seeing Atiba Campbell or has any information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Grenville Police Station at 442 7224 or 438 3457; C.I.D. at telephone number 440-3921, police control 440 3999, Central Police Station at 440 2244/5, Police Emergency – 911 or nearest police station.

NB: Campbell may be armed and dangerous and should be approached with caution.

Office of Commissioner of Police