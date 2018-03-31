2018 St Mark’s Day Festival: SMOD Celebrates 30

The St Mark Organisation for Development will officially open the 30th St Mark Festival on Sunday,1 April 2018, commencing 6:30 pm, at Heroes Square, Diamond Street, St Mark, under the theme “Celebrating 30 years, with Renewed Commitment to a Progressive St. Mark.”

The celebrations will entail a month of fun-filled activities as follows:

DATE EVENT LOCATION & TIME Sunday, 1 April · Church Service Victoria Anglican Church at 10:30am · Official Opening Victoria at 6:30pm Saturday, 7 April · Health fair Victoria Hotel & Med. Station at 9:00am · Table Games Night Haddon Smith Street at 6:00pm Sunday, 8 April · Village Athletics Meet Alston George Park 3:00pm Saturday, 14 April · Hike to Mt. St Catherine and/or the Waterfalls Start Point: Heroes Square at 5:00am · “Night of Elegance” Queen Show Bonair Government School at 7:00pm Sunday, 15 April · Health Walk Samaritan to Victoria at 3:00pm · Basket Ball Final Victoria Hard Court at 7:00pm Friday, 20 April · St Mark’s Got Talent Semi Finals Vick’s Complex, Victoria at 7:00pm Sunday, 22 April · Gospel Explosion Heroes Square-Diamond Street at 6:00pm Monday, 23 April · Football Final Alston George Park at 7:00pm · Cricket Final Tuesday, 24 April · Super Speller Competition Samaritan Presbyterian School at 2:30pm · Awards Dinner Victoria Anglican Pastoral Centre at 7:00pm Wednesday, 25 April · School Impromptu Speaking Competition St Mark’s Secondary School at 2:30pm · Returners Fun Night (A night with the Diaspora) Alston George Park at 6:00pm Thursday, 26 April “In Yuh Yard” – A night of Fire, Food & Fun Alston George Park at 6:30pm · Bonfire · Fish Cooking Competition · St Mark’s Got Talent Finals/Cultural Performances Friday, 27 April · Bingo Night Victoria Hard Court at 7:00pm Saturday, 28 April · Food Fest Diamond Street at 6:00pm · Made in St Mark Exhibition · Cultural Xplosion Sunday, 29 April · Reservoir Jam Victoria to Tufton Hall at 5:00am · Pan Xplosion · Closing & Prizegiving Ceremony · Stage Show Diamond Street at 3:00pm · Street Fiesta

The event is intended to bring villagers together to celebrate the many achievements of St Mark, highlight landmarks and tourist attractions such as the highest mountain peak in Grenada, Mount Saint Catherine, health awareness, and unmask hidden talents.

