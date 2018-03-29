Bathway temporary traffic arrangements

The Traffic Department Western Division informs the general public of the following temporary traffic arrangements for Bathway Beach on Monday, 2 April 2018.

Effective 12 pm all vehicles, with the exception of motorists with authorised passes, accessing the Bathway and Levera Beaches will enter from Rose Hill direction.

Parking on Bathway Beach will be restricted.

No vehicle will be allowed to park along the beachfront area.

Exits are permitted ONLY through the River Sallee/Bathway public access road.

Parking is designated in an area located before accessing the beachfront. Police officers will direct motorists to those areas.

Vehicles will be permitted to park temporarily for drop off purposes only. There will be a mobile police station operation, in addition to roving and foot patrol officers who will be perusing the park and beachfront areas.

Persons are advised that all traffic signs which are erected in the area must be obeyed.

Persons are encouraged to leave all valuables at home and to also ensure that their vehicles are properly locked and secured.

Office of Commissioner of Police