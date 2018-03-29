Relocation of the Ministry of Youth Development, Sports, Culture, and The Arts

The Ministry of Youth Development, Sports, Culture, and The Arts informs the general public that our offices will resume operations on the 3rd Floor, Ministerial Complex, Sir Eric Gairy Botanical Garden, St George, as of 3 April 2018.

The ministry also takes this opportunity to thank all our partners for their patience and understanding during the period of our relocation. Our regular business hours will continue from 8 am to 4 pm from Monday to Friday.

Contact us:

Ministry of Youth Development, Sports, Culture, & The Arts

3rd Floor, Ministerial Complex,

Sir Eric Gairy Botanical Garden,

St George

Tel: (473) 440-6917 /18

Fax: (473) 440-6924

E-mail: sports@gov.gd

Website: www.gov.gd