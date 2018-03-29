RGPF appeals for road safety

This Easter season, the Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF) is appealing to all motorists and road users to be cautious and to always obey road safety rules and regulations, as failing to do so can lead to road fatalities, serious accidents and injuries.
Motorists must ensure that their vehicles are in a road-worthy condition before departure. All lights and indicators, windscreen wipers, brakes, steering, exhaust system and tyres should be carefully examined for faults.
Pedestrians are reminded that it is important to make safe decisions while on the road. Remember that, as a pedestrian, your eyes and ears are your best tools for keeping safe. Using mobile phones, other handheld electronic devices and headphones while walking the street can be deadly. Avoid them at all cost.
Never assume a driver will give you the right of way. Make every effort to make eye contact with the driver of a stopped or approaching vehicle before entering the roadway.
Make sure you are visible to drivers at all times and make eye contact with them whenever possible. This is especially important at night.
Do not walk the street if you are under the influence of alcohol as this can impair your decision-making skills, physical reflexes and other abilities.
Bikers/riders are reminded to wear their headgear, use the road wisely and obey all rules of the road.
Office of Commissioner of Police
